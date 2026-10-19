Pamela Anderson's bold take on makeup has fans talking

Pamela Anderson is done letting anyone else define beauty — and she’s not about to let a makeup bag decide her worth, either.

The Last Showgirl actress, 59, has embraced a mostly makeup-free lifestyle since turning up barefaced at Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

Now, while discussing her beauty brand Sonsie’s latest launch with People magazine, Anderson is explaining why her approach goes beyond simply skipping foundation.

Read More: Pamela Anderson opens up on Hepatitis C 'death sentence'

“When I think about beauty, I think of ancient beauty,” she said, describing modern standards as “so tailor-made to what’s being fed to us.”

Rather than chasing trends, Anderson prefers to follow her own instincts. “It’s not necessarily about being pretty. Beauty, I think, is more of an inner radiance,” she explained.

Her stance is even more direct when it comes to outside opinions: “I will not be told what beautiful is,” Anderson stated. “I have my own version of beauty, and it’s ageless. And it’s not comparative to other people.”

Her decision to ditch makeup was partly influenced by the death of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019.

“She was the best,” Anderson told Elle in 2023. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

Going barefaced at major fashion events turned out to be more than a personal choice. “I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a release,” she told Vogue France.

Read More: Why Pamela Anderson wants to leave 'Anderson' behind

Anderson admits that rejecting beauty expectations feels a little “rebellious,” especially in an industry full of stylists and carefully planned glam looks.

“I want to get my own mood board. I am my own mood board,” she told People magazine.

Her message to fans is simple: “It’s a great message — we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day.”