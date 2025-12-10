 
Why Pamela Anderson wants to leave 'Anderson' behind

Pamela Anderson considers new identity inspired by her Finnish heritage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 10, 2025

Why Pamela Anderson wants to leave Anderson behind
Why Pamela Anderson wants to leave 'Anderson' behind

Pamela Anderson says she’s seriously considering a name change as she reconnects with her Finnish heritage. 

In a new interview with Vogue Scandinavia, the Baywatch icon shared that she has long felt drawn to her family’s original surname.

“Sometimes I don’t want to be Pamela Anderson. I want to be Pamela Hyytiäinen. I would like to change my name, but they won’t let me,” she said, explaining that the idea stems from her deep bond with her Finnish grandfather, Herman Hyytiäinen.

Anderson noted that the thought of shifting her identity isn’t entirely new. The Naked Gun star acknowledged that the possibility of “another evolution” appeals to her. 

“My imagination has run wild with me over the years,” she added. “I’ve been trying different people on for size. You have to peel it all back, many times, and start over and over again.”

For Anderson, revisiting her roots feels like part of a broader personal reset — one that blends nostalgia, reinvention, and a desire to honour where she comes from. 

Whether she ultimately becomes Pamela Hyytiäinen or not, the actress says the idea reflects the ongoing evolution she embraces in her life.

