Prince Harry changes plans after King Charles’ bombshell announcement

Prince Harry has reportedly travelled to the UK with his family in an attempt to mend broken bonds with his royal relatives.

The Duke of Sussex knows all too well that opportunity seldom knocks twice, and he will never find the same chance in the US. That’s why he was determined to fix things before it’s too late, before hearts harden forever.

Harry’s journey was never just about titles, status, or letters, it was about family, forgiveness and a son’s hope to come home.

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King Charles, who had just opened the doors of the royal residence for the Sussexes and welcomed them alongside Queen Camilla, surprised the couple with with a bombshell announcement about their status in the UK.

The Palace ended all speculations of their current status in a letter to the UK's top brass, reaffirming that Harry and Meghan remain non-working members of the royal family following their return to the U.K.

The King's letter has been sent to Prince Harry's team, government departments, military officials and Lord Lieutenants, according to Palace sources.

The announcement completely changed the Sussexes’ policy and plans, shattering their hopes of melting the hearts of senior royals.

After the letter, Harry’s team had to issue a statement saying they were not aware of the move. Diana’s brother — the King’s former brother-in-law — announced he will release his explosive book about his late sister.

While the Palace’s letter may have closed one door and Earl Spencer’s book may have opened old wounds.

Now, time will tell whether Harry keeps knocking for a chance to heal the hearts that matter most.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle faces new row as King Charles plots stern action