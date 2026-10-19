Olivia Rodrigo hits new peak with 'yspsfagsil' album amid Grammy buzz

Olivia Rodrigo appears to be on the appropriate trajectory for her Grammy campaign as she continues to kick off milestones with her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The 23-year-old pop superstar now rules the second position on the Billboard 200 chart with 65K units, after it spent two weeks at number one at the time of its release.

The drop dead hitmaker is one of the leading contenders for the Album of the Year award at the Grammys and fans are convinced it is the most deserving one.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan mark new milestone with music video

Applauding Rodrigo for her achievement, fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "She's absolutely dominating the charts right now. This album is incredible."

One claimed, "AOTY obviously," and "AOTY!!!" another agreed.

While more chimed in, "love the stability," and "repeak at #1 please," wished another.

Another gushed, "best album in a long whiiiile."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo adds new feather to her cap with 'yspsfagsil' album