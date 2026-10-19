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Charli XCX brings out new surprise guest after Chappell Roan

Charli XCX earns applause for bombshell performance

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 19, 2026

Charli XCX brings out new surprise guest after Chappell Roan
Charli XCX brings out new surprise guest after Chappell Roan

Charli XCX surprised the audience at her latest show with a new surprise guest, just after Chappell Roan shared the stage with her.

The 34-year-old pop superstar invited Adela to the show on Sunday, October 18, and performed her hit track, Nicole Kidman, with her as the crowd cheered.

Fans on social media circulated the footage of the pop event and gushed over the two icon's star power.

READ MORE: Chappell Roan joins Charli XCX for surprise performance

Flocking to the comments, fans wrote, "Charli bringing out ADÉLA for Nicole Kidman at a sold-out Forum? LA got spoiled with surprise guests two nights in a row," while another gushed, "THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME IMWKHSJSGJAGSBSV."

A third chimed in, "she bought out kim,troy,tinashe,chapelle,pinkpatheress,adela now we want slayyyterrrrrrr," and "turns out the baddest bi--hes really are in la cause wdym it was chappell on that stage, pink and now adela…"

Someone quipped, "to the people who experienced this i extremely envy you," and "charli recruiting her own avengers," penned another.

READ MORE: Charli XCX embraces her ‘Brat era' as she parties in LA

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