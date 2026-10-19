Ashe earns applause for major milestone after fourth album release

Ashe has just released her fourth studio album, The Girl Of Your Dreams, and while the album has received a big round of applause, the first single, Stop the Wedding! seems to be the highlight of this rollout.

The 33-year-old musician has penned an anti-wedding anthem which fans have been loving on social media, as well as in real life as the streaming numbers have hit a new peak.

The Moral of the Story hitmaker has reached number six on the Global Spotify Chart again with 2.97 million streams, after debuting at top 10 initially.

READ MORE: Ashe commemorates fourth studio album release with heartfelt note

All-time fans and new discoverers of her music, both flocked to social media to celebrate, writing, "the way 'stop the wedding!' keeps climbing like ashe is personally gatecrashing every wedding on earth."

Another added, "Smash hit," and "YES my mainstream artist!!"

Someone chimed in, "SUPER PROUD OF U ASHE," while another gushed, "deserved every single stream."

READ MORE: Ashe rings in major career milestone ahead of album release