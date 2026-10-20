Taylor Swift makes 7-year-old Swiftie's day at Chiefs-Chargers game

Taylor Swift made a young fan’s day at the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 18 October.

A fan named Maggie Ferrence shared the moment on Instagram alongside photos from Arrowhead Stadium.

“I love your sign, so cute,” Swift told a girl named Emma, Ferrence wrote. She thanked Swift for being so kind and said the singer made her family’s dreams come true.

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The carousel shows Emma holding a sign that reads “First Eras Tour Toronto N2, Age 5”, next to a photo from the concert.

Another reads “First Chiefs Game, Age 7”, beside a photo of her in Chiefs gear.

The letters were written in individual circles to look like friendship bracelets, a nod to the Swiftie tradition of trading them, which comes from Swift’s song You’re On Your Own, Kid.

The post includes a video of Swift, 36, complimenting the sign from her VIP box. Ferrence also shared photos of Lover-themed guitar picks that Swift seemingly gave her family.

Swift watched with friends Este Haim and Caitlin Clark.

She wore a red sweater and her signature red lipstick to support her husband, Travis Kelce, 37, whose team won 22-6.

Her wedding ring was visible, after she and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden in July. She also hugged her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce.

Not every fan moment was as warm.

Swift made headlines for gesturing to a different fan who was filming her from beneath her suite, appearing to tell her to turn around and watch the game.

“This is actually so invasive,” one X user wrote, calling for respect and privacy for Swift.

It was Swift’s third Chiefs home game of the season, and she has attended all of them.

It came hours after she performed a medley of her songs at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, which raised money to preserve film history.

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