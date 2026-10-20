Demi Lovato admits she isn't 'fully healed' from eating disorder

Demi Lovato is getting candid about the realities of living with an eating disorder.

Appearing on Kerry Washington’s Street You Grew Up On podcast on October 14, the singer opened up about her lifelong struggles with anorexia and bulimia, which began when she was around eight years old. Although Lovato, 34, has come a long way since she started getting treatment at age 18, she doesn’t consider herself “fully healed.”

“I don’t think that that’s something that I even think about striving towards because it doesn’t seem realistic,” she explained. “I think that food is going to be a battle for the rest of my life, but it’s a manageable battle.”

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The Heart Attack hitmaker noted that she has reached a place of “acceptance” about her body, not loving it but not necessarily hating it either.

It was especially during her It’s Not That Deep Tour over the summer when she was able to reach this point of acceptance, revealing that she was “terrified” about what people might say about her body online.

“I went on stage anyways. No one turned around. No one got up out of their seats and said, ‘She’s not a size zero.’ They still loved me and cried tears of joy when I sang for them,” Lovato noted.

“My worth isn’t in my body. My husband doesn’t love me because of my body. My family doesn’t love me because of my body,” the Disney alum continued. “I am beautiful as I am. But most importantly, I’m a good human and that’s what I hold true to my heart. So, I’ve learned a lot, and I’m really proud of how far I’ve come in that and my journey with my eating disorder recovery.”

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