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Demi Lovato, husband Jutes reminisce their wedding day in epic way

Demi Lovato brings husband Jutes onstage for emotional duet

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 25, 2026

Demi Lovato, husband Jutes reminisce their wedding day in epic way
Demi Lovato, husband Jutes reminisce their wedding day in epic way 

Demi Lovato just turned a sold-out arena into a full-blown rom-com – and yes, her husband was the surprise co-star.

During her It’s Not That Deep Tour stop at Madison Square Garden on April 24, Lovato pulled Jordan Lutes onstage for a duet that hit straight in the feelings: Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls.

The crowd? Immediately unwell.

The moment doubled as a throwback to their May 2025 wedding, where the couple quite literally lived out their dream. Lovato had said it first – on Today with Hoda and Jenna – “I would love the Goo Goo Dolls to be able to perform 'Iris' at my wedding as a first dance… That would be so special and so incredible.”

Plot twist: it actually happened.

Frontman John Rzeznik showed up and delivered the song live. Jutes later recalled the moment on The Zach Sang Show: “That’s like one of the coolest things… I was just like, ‘What’s going on right now?!’… ‘This is the most iconic song ever. He’s right there, and it’s for us!’”

He added, “Icon. Such a legend for doing that… Forever grateful.”

Lovato echoed the vibe, calling it “surreal” in a chat with Vogue: “This was a pinch-us moment. It’s our favorite song and has so much meaning to both of us.”

And just in case your heart was not full yet, the band even posted their first dance online, writing: “It was an absolute pleasure… performing 'Iris' during their first dance…”

From wishful thinking to center-stage reality – this love story really said, go big or go home.

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