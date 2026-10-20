Meghan Markle shares special glimpse of home after UK move in new video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been “adjusting well” following their whirlwind move back to Britain.

The couple are believed to be staying in a luxury home at Cotswold, but press has been banned from leaking any information about the location of the residence.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to fly back to Montecito with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to celebrate Christmas this year, Meghan shared a rare glimpse of what’s up ahead.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle announces exciting surprise for ‘next holiday gathering'

Hinting at new releases for the special occasion, Meghan shared a new video of making her living space cosy as the temperatures are expected to drop.

“A little more holiday magic is on its way,” Meghan shared. “Coming soon. Stay close.”

While no details of the UK home have shared, this was the first time Meghan has shared a homey video since her return the UK.

It has been mentioned if the promotional video was shot in the UK or if this was done before the family moved out of their Montecito mansion.

The update comes after Meghan released holiday hostess basket, which has a selection of the brand’s signature and favourite products.

It is yet to be seen if King Charles will find a special delivery at his doorstep ahead of the holidays.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan 'break silence' on Christmas invite from royal family