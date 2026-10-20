'KPop Demon Hunters' start EJAE marries fiance Sam Kim in Seoul

EJAE has officially entered her happily-ever-after era!

The KPop Demon Hunters star married longtime fiancé Sam Kim in Seoul, South Korea, on October 17, Vogue reported.

The couple chose Stage 28 for their wedding, a location that holds a special place in EJAE’s heart.

The singer, 34, revealed that the venue was once home to her grandparents, making the celebration even more personal. A traditional Paebaek ceremony and welcome party followed at Korean fusion restaurant Congdu50.

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“My grandparents lived in the house at the venue when I was a little girl,” EJAE, born Kim Eun-jae, told the outlet. “I spent much of my childhood exploring the garden and walking with my grandfather in the hills behind the house.”

For the big day, EJAE wore a custom Danielle Frankel tulle gown featuring a bubble hem and strapless neckline, finished with delicate family heirloom jewelry.

“I had long admired Danielle’s modern, but slightly twisted take on a classic wedding dress, and I knew I wanted to reach out to see if she would be interested in working with me on a custom dress,” she told the outlet.

“From our first meeting, Danielle immediately understood my vision: ethereal, modern, chic, and timeless with a twist.”

The couple first met in 2017 after being set up for a songwriting session. Kim was working as a music producer, and their professional connection eventually turned romantic.

They got engaged in fall 2023 but kept the milestone largely private until EJAE shared a subtle announcement on Instagram in January 2026.

Kim has also played a behind-the-scenes role in EJAE’s music career. He contributed vocals to What It Sounds Like, one of the key songs from KPop Demon Hunters, recording harmonies in their Brooklyn apartment.

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EJAE previously credited her partner with keeping her grounded as fame took off, admitting, “I don't think I could have gone through this without him.”