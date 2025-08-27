 
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' becomes Netflix's most successful film ever

‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ was released on August 23, 2025

August 27, 2025

K-Pop Demon Hunters just became the most-streamed movie in Netflix history.

Co-directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the animated film has garnered a total of 236 million views.

The movie is centered around three girls, Rumi, Zoey and Mira, who form the K-pop girl group HUNTR/X and live a double life as idols in the day and demon hunters at night. Their mission is jeopardized when the rival boy band, the Saja Boys, who turn out to be demons, come into the world to compete with HUNTR/X.

K-Pop Demon Hunters has dethroned the crime comedy Red Notice from the number one spot on Netflix, which was previously the most-watched film with just under 231 million views.

Now, in the top five spots are the Taaron Egerton thriller Carry On, with 172 million views, the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Don’t Look Up with 171 million views, and the Ryan Reynolds’ 2022 time travel adventure film The Adam Project with 157 million views.

This comes after the fictional girl group made music history, with the girls being voiced by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI in their roles of Rumi, Mira and Zoey – becoming the first all-female trio to top the charts since Destiny’s Child.

They are also the first all-female K-pop group to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their lead track Golden.

After a sing-along version by Netflix was released, EJAE reacted to the overwhelming response received by fans saying that the tracks had been “insane.”

“I’m speechless,” she told audience members adding, “This has all been insane. I’ve been crying a lot.”

