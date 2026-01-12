'K-Pop Demon Hunters' makes history with new 'Golden' win

K-Pop Demon Hunters bagged a historic win thanks to its signature smash hit Golden.

On Sunday night, January 11, Golden earned the Golden Globe Award for best original song, motion picture, making it the first K-pop song to win the coveted title.

Performed by HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI) with music by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Park Hong Jun and lyrics by Kim Eun-Jae (EJAE) and Mark Sonnenblick, Golden won the accolade for its aforementioned songwriters.

Taking the stage during the 83rd annual award ceremony, EJAE, the songwriter and singing voice of Rumi, delivered an inspiring acceptance speech.

Fighting through her tears, one of three members of the movie’s fictional demon-fighting group, whose real name is Kim Eun-Ja, shared she worked “tirelessly for 10 years” as a young girl to become a K-pop idol, but was “rejected and disappointed” when she was eventually told her “voice wasn’t good enough.”

“This award goes to people who had doors closed on them. I can confidently say rejection is redirection. It’s never too late to shine like you were born to be,” she added before concluding.

As the newly minted Best Original Song at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, Golden beat out other notable nominees, including Dream As One by Miley Cyrus from Avatar: Fire and Ash and I Lied to You from Sinners.

In addition to winning Best Original Song for its anthem, KPop Demon Hunters also won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Animated at the 2026 ceremony.