Prince Harry ready to resume royal duties after positive update

Prince Harry was delighted by a positive response from UK people, raising his hopes of returning as a full-time working member of the firm despite King Charles' stern letter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly over the mood for the warm reception they received during their first official engagement in Nottingham.

Following making headlines with this tour, the Sussexes' pal made shocking revelations to Hello! Magazine about the Sandringham agreement.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle breaks silence on 'fake' Nottingham crowd claims

The friend shared that Harry and Meghan never agreed to a half-in, half-out plan. They also "believed" that the royal decision at the time "foisted" upon them.

Now an insider told New Idea that Harry and Meghan always wanted to be working royals but on their own terms and not to be "micro-managed" by the Firm "in terms of their priorities and obligations."

The source said, "If a compromise can be worked out, then they’ll be more than happy to dive back in full-time."

Especially, Prince Harry is quite optimistic that in the near future his and Meghan's return as full-time working royals is possible after Nottingham success.

The report claimed, "[Their latest outing in Nottingham] has strengthened Harry’s belief that this is where they belong, that they can really build on the momentum and ultimately work their way back into the royal family on a full-time basis.

READ MORE: Prince Harry vows to protect Meghan in sweet video as new UK row erupts

"People can pick away at them and make all the excuses they want to try and block that from happening, but he’s confident that common sense will ultimately prevail and they’ll be back doing what they do best sooner rather than later."

It is important to note that King Charles has clarified the Sussexes' position by calling them private citizens and has reaffirmed the Sandringham agreement points.