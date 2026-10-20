King Charles hands Prince William key role as Palace releases statement

Prince William has been given an important role by King Charles as the royal family prepares to welcome a notable guest at Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on October 20, sharing that "Today, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman, will pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guest of Their Majesties The King and Queen.

"Their Majesties will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle."

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It has been said that the Sultan of Oman arrived at Stansted Airport on Monday.

The future King William will greet him at his residence and accompany him to Windsor with full royal protocol.

The King and Queen will receive the royal guest at Datchet Road, Windsor.

Fans will witness a traditional carriage procession with the King and Queen, William and Catherine, through Windsor to the Castle.

In addition, the Sultan of Oman will receive a ceremonial welcome. Following this, lunch is arranged in the State Dining Room.

The royals will accompany their guest to view precious items in the Royal Collection.

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The day will conclude with a glamorous state banquet, featuring royal women Queen Camilla and Princess Kate in stunning tiaras.