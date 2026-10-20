Prince Harry faces 'hard' days ahead after Meghan's bold decision

Meghan Markle will give Harry 'hard' time with bold decision

Meghan Markle's acting return might create new marital tensions, especially after a renowned male actor warned Prince Harry of 'hard' times.

There are reports that the Duchess of Sussex has been reading scripts to make her acting comeback via a film or series.

She is focusing on her family, As If Ever and her potential acting return.

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Earlier, an insider told the Telegraph that Meghan and her team are "being very cautious about which scripts they agree to read at the moment.

"Everyone knows that whatever Meghan's first film or show turns out to be, it's going to attract huge interest.

"The prospect of seeing her return to acting will drive big audiences, and ultimately, someone – whether it's Netflix, Amazon or another studio – is going to make a lot of money from it."

Amid the reports of Meghan's acting ventures, Hollywood actor Kevin Costner's old message resurfaced about Harry's feelings on seeing Meghan doing intimate scenes on screen.

On British morning show Lorraine, the Yellowstone actor said, "I don't know. It would be hard. Why? Because if you're Harry, he seems like a great guy; it's like, that's why I'm not married to an actress, I don't want to see my wife kissing somebody. I'm on Harry's side.

"I don't want to be a person that's ever limiting somebody, but there's so much thought that goes into taking on, number one being a wife, and then being in this circle that I don't even understand - royalty. It's a unique spot.

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"I think we watch it from across an ocean and sometimes we don't understand exactly what's going on. She's had enough attention for a lifetime now in a year."