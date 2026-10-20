Angelina Jolie's fresh start faces Brad Pitt drama

Angelina Jolie has finally reached a major milestone in her life as a mother, but her long-awaited fresh start may come with a few emotional complications.

The actress, 51, has reportedly sold her Los Angeles mansion for £24.75 million, just two months after twins Vivienne and Knox turned 18.

With all six children now adults, Jolie has more freedom to pursue her long-standing dream of spending more time abroad. However, her ongoing legal fight with ex-husband Brad Pitt could complicate those plans.

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The former couple finalized their divorce in December 2024, but their dispute over the French winery Château Miraval continues.

Pitt sued Jolie in 2022 after she sold her stake, arguing that she did so without his consent. His legal team has reportedly sought additional financial documents as the case moves toward trial.

“The whole thing is still causing her piles of stress. She’s trying to kick the trial date down the road, which a lot of people are taking as proof that she’s worried about the outcome. There’s no doubt there’s a ton on the line here financially; if she loses, it could really sink her. It’s scary,” an insider told the publication.

Jolie has previously made no secret of wanting to leave Los Angeles once her youngest children turned 18. In a past interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as [the youngest children turn] 18, I’ll be able to leave.”

Cambodia is among the places she hopes to spend more time in, but moving away could mean being farther from her children as they build independent lives.

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According to the report, some of the children want to remain in Los Angeles while others are planning lives on the East Coast.

The insider claims they are protective of their mother, too, leaving Jolie to balance her own freedom with her desire not to hold them back.