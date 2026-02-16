Angelina Jolie soon to bid goodbye to US

Angelina Jolie plans exit from U.S: ‘I don’t recognize my country’

Angelina Jolie may soon be closing her Los Angeles chapter.

The Oscar winning actress is reportedly preparing to leave the United States in July, once her youngest children, twins Vivienne and Knox, turn 18.

Reports suggest Jolie has long wanted to live internationally but remained in L.A. due to custody arrangements with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

With her twins reaching adulthood on July 12, she will no longer be bound by those restrictions.

“She never wanted to live in L.A. full time,” one insider told People. “She’ll be very happy when she’s able to leave Los Angeles.”

Jolie has emphasized that her decision is rooted in her children’s wellbeing.

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024.

She added that she plans to spend significant time in Cambodia, where she adopted her eldest son Maddox in 2002, and to visit family members around the world.

Cambodia holds special meaning for Jolie, who has credited the country with shaping her humanitarian work and her role as a mother.

She has also been outspoken about her international worldview.

As per Variety, the Maria star saying at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain last year, “I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country.”

Jolie’s criticism of America is not new.

She has previously written op eds opposing restrictive immigration policies and has long advocated for refugee rights.

Her comments reflect a broader desire to raise her children in an environment she feels offers more privacy and freedom.