Meghan Markle pours full effort in plans to secure Archie, Lilibet future

Meghan Markle, who is determined to carve her own path separate from the royal family, has made a firm decision about her children and what comes next.

The Duchess of Sussex, who made her first public appearance in the UK with Prince Harry, reportedly has no plans to return to taking on royal duties.

King Charles may have opened the door for the Sussexes for a reconciliation, but Harry and Meghan have plans of their own, especially when it comes to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

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According to a source cited by HELLO!, Meghan’s “diary is full” as a comeback to her acting is expected.

“It’s the kids, As Ever, acting and then supporting good causes in whatever time she has left over,” the source said. “The children are a bit older; they are both settled in school full-time.”

They continued, “Archie and Lili are really enjoying school. Meghan is able to now stick her head above the parapet a little bit more.”

Meghan’s new update also comes after friends has stated that the Duchess was “used” to bring attention to Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentleman.

In the follow-up, a production source dismissed the claims stating that the show didn’t need the antics for a boost in its rating.

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