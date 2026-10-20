King Charles shuts down health rumours with powerful message

King Charles hosted a welcome ceremony in honour of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, shutting down the latest whispers about his 'declining' health.

The monarch, alongside Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate, warmly welcomed the special guests from Oman on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road in Windsor today, October 20.

Charles looked in good spirits during his first major appearance after speculation arose regarding the status of his cancer treatment, following his significant absence from the Royal Ballet School's 100th anniversary.

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Page Six earlier reported that the monarch's "official calendar is quietly being cut back."

But the King shut down speculation about his health by showing up today for a significant royal task. The monarch will strengthen the ties between the UK and Oman, especially in times of global crisis.

Moreover, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, among others, will be hosting a lunch for the Sultan of Oman.

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At night, a lavish state banquet is set to take place, and fans might see King Charles addressing the guests in a keynote speech.