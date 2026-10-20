Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan give fans new surprise after milestone collab

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's expectations music video exceeded fans' expectations, and now they have another version that they just released.

The 23-year-old pop superstar has released an alternate version expectations (wheel of misfortune) exclusively on Spotify,

Fans on social media were pleasantly surprised by the release and flocked together to celebrate, while some critics critiqued the Grammy winner for releasing too many variants in an attempt to manipulate the charts.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan mark new milestone with music video

While some fans applauded, writing, "LOVE both the versions!!" and "Two incredible artist, one amazing collab. Both MVs are pure perfection !" as well as "yessss so gorg," others wrote, "chart obsessed."

They also pointed out that releasing music videos on Spotify sparked much backlash for Taylor Swift, but artists have since followed in her footsteps.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo hits new peak with 'yspsfagsil' album amid Grammy buzz