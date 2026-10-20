 
Geo News

Adela drops major bombshell as 'PRIMA' kicks off records

Adela entered mainstream career with new album 'PRIMA' after starting solo career

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 20, 2026

Adela drops major bombshell as Prima kicks off records
Adela drops major bombshell as 'Prima' kicks off records

Adela embarked on her solo career journey after leaving KATSEYE and the pop superstar is about to check off a major career milestone, which was just revealed.

The 22-year-old Slovakian musician will be making her TV performance debut this week, on Thursday, October 22, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 

The debut performance comes as Adela's new album PRIMA continues to achieve critical acclaim as well as success on the charts, and fans are beyond excited.

READ MORE: Charli XCX brings out new surprise guest after Chappell Roan

As soon as the news surfaced, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGG," and "So excited for her TV debut, this is gonna be iconic."

A third chimed in, "THIS IS WHAT I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!!" and "performance debut omg im gagged we are getting that #1," wrote another.

Someone cheered, "SHE MADE ITTTTTT!!!!"

READ MORE: Conan Gray surprises fans with fresh take on Adela's hit song

Make us preferred on Google
Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan give fans new surprise after milestone collab
Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan give fans new surprise after milestone collab
Jennifer Lopez's new romance with co-star leaves fans ‘stunned'
Jennifer Lopez's new romance with co-star leaves fans ‘stunned'
Piers Morgan backs Cristiano Ronaldo amid new controversy
Piers Morgan backs Cristiano Ronaldo amid new controversy
Carrot Top jokes about suicide attempt in 'emotional' 1st show back
Carrot Top jokes about suicide attempt in 'emotional' 1st show back
Netflix hit with another major setback as senior lead steps down
Netflix hit with another major setback as senior lead steps down
Angelina Jolie's fresh start faces Brad Pitt drama
Angelina Jolie's fresh start faces Brad Pitt drama
Jay-Z reportedly set for 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Jay-Z reportedly set for 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Jason Sudeikis breaks silence about Olivia Wilde romance: 'Little too long'
Jason Sudeikis breaks silence about Olivia Wilde romance: 'Little too long'