Adela drops major bombshell as 'Prima' kicks off records

Adela embarked on her solo career journey after leaving KATSEYE and the pop superstar is about to check off a major career milestone, which was just revealed.

The 22-year-old Slovakian musician will be making her TV performance debut this week, on Thursday, October 22, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The debut performance comes as Adela's new album PRIMA continues to achieve critical acclaim as well as success on the charts, and fans are beyond excited.

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As soon as the news surfaced, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGG," and "So excited for her TV debut, this is gonna be iconic."

A third chimed in, "THIS IS WHAT I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!!" and "performance debut omg im gagged we are getting that #1," wrote another.

Someone cheered, "SHE MADE ITTTTTT!!!!"

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