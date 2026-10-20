Prince Harry breaks silence on William rift: Complicate but reparable

Prince Harry has once again extended a public offer for reconciliation to Prince William in a recent interview.

As the royal family is busy welcoming the Sultan of Oman, the Duke of Sussex's emotional interview with GQ dropped and sparked reactions.

The interviewer asked Harry about his Masterclass on grief, stating, "Forgive me because I don’t know the details here, but you have talked about at times having a complicated relationship with your brother, your father. Is that something that you grieve?"

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Harry replied, "Yes, of course. I think from a family perspective, again: another massively relatable issue for so many people.

"There are sibling disagreements; there are broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent. That continues to come up with me the whole time by people that I speak to.

"So I know how relatable it is. That’s probably why there’s so much fascination. And then people maybe look at us and go, “How are you going to work it out?” And then, maybe, how I see you’re going to work it out, maybe that will help me work my stuff out. And some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out."

Zach Baron, GQ's Senior Special Projects Editor, emphasised Harry's desire to make things work out between the two estranged brothers, asking, "You do?"

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Archie and Lilibet's father said, "Of course I do. Again, with everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point."