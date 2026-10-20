Prince Harry steals show with King Charles health remark amid Palace event

Prince Harry has made headlines again, this time while King Charles and his key team members are busy welcoming a royal guest.

The Duke of Sussex recorded an interview during his New York visit recently, in which he made back-to-back emotional confessions about dealing with grief after his mother's death, learning from his parents' past and ongoing rift with the royal family.

One of the moments during the heartfelt conversation with GQ was when Harry opened up about the "universal" truth, "losing parents."

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The interviewer asked about how he is tackling the grief that comes with knowing his father, King Charles, has been undergoing cancer treatment.

Zach Baron quoted his appearance at Masterclass in which he put his most vulnerable side on display, asking, "You didn’t ask for this confidence, but I know your father’s been sick. Mine was diagnosed with prostate cancer a few years ago. He’s actually doing well.

"But another thing watching your class made me think of is that I’ve felt, in moments, almost a kind of anticipatory grief. I wonder if you’ve felt something similar?"

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Harry replied, "Yes, I have. And I think that is perhaps helpful. It’s the one thing that we are all going to experience, which is the loss of a parent, both parents, and the loss of friends. That’s universal."