Princess Kate's graceful curtsy brings colour to rainy royal welcome

The Princess of Wales joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a formal welcome to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik braving the pouring rain.

Catherine greeted the visiting ruler with a warm smile and a deep curtsy before shaking his hand.

The King, meanwhile, removed his top hat to welcome the Sultan, exchanging a broad smile with his guest as they met.

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The ceremonial reception was accompanied by a royal salute fired by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the East Lawn of nearby Home Park, adding a traditional flourish to the occasion.

Despite the persistent rain, the royals and their guests made their way into the ornate horse-drawn coaches without reaching for umbrellas.

Queen Camilla brought a vivid splash of colour to the occasion in a red wool-crepe dress and coat by Fiona Clare, topped with a Philip Treacy hat.

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The Princess of Wales choice of green also echoed the Omani flag, wearing a green coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, paired with an elegant hat by Juliette Botterill.

Rather than accompanying Prince William to greet the Sultan, Catherine waited alongside the King and Queen for the formal reception.