Olivia Rodrigo sparks emotional reaction with original 'honeybee' demo

Olivia Rodrigo just shared a glimpse into the recording process of honeybee from her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and fans are obsessed.

The 23-year-old pop superstar originally recorded the ballad as a voice-note to her producer and friend, Dan Nigro, who played a snippet of it during a new interview.

The drop dead hitmaker shared that she usually sends Nigro her potential ideas that she later discards or works on, but with this one song, she was sure right as she sent the voice-note.

Fans totally agreed with that sentiment, as they took to social media and gushed over how 'perfect' the original recording sounded, and requested for that version to be released.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo looks back at 'honeybee' disagreement with Louis Partridge

One fan wrote on X, "THE ORIGINAL RECORDING OF HONEYBEE IS SO GOOD OMG?" and "I’m going to cry god her voice is so raw on the demo," wrote another.

A third chimed in, "I wanted the full audio so badly," while one requested, "I need you to either do a acoustic just you & ur piano version of honeybee or release the demo because this is too good to be a 2 second clip."

Someone cheered, "ANGELIC VOICE."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo hits new peak with 'yspsfagsil' album amid Grammy buzz