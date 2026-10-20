Palace drops first statement after Harry's emotional message: 'Welcome'

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate put on a united front with a grand welcome at Windsor Castle amid Prince Harry's emotional plea in his latest interview.

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla as the Sultan of Oman began his state visit to the UK.

The royal family's official Instagram released video with a statement about the ceremoney.

It was the first post from the Palace after Harry's new interview on the same day, in which he sent a hidden message to his royal relatives about the people who "don't want to see" them united.

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The Palace wrote: "The Sultan of Oman has been formally welcomed to the United Kingdom by The King and Queen at Windsor Castle.

"The Sultan joined Their Majesties in a carriage procession through the town of Windsor, before reviewing a Guard of Honour in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle."

The festivities included a horse-drawn carriage procession through Windsor, royal gun salutes and a military Guard of Honour at the castle

Prince William kicked off the day’s events by greeting the Sultan at his residence on behalf of his father before accompanying him to Windsor. Princess Kate then joined her husband and the King and Queen at the Royal Dais on Datchet Road for the official welcome.

Kensington Palace also shared William's photo to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account.

Kate looked stunning as she wore a deep green coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the designer behind her iconic 2011 wedding dress, whose creations she has frequently returned to over the years. She completed the look with a hat by Juliette Botterill.

The timing has not gone unnoticed as Harry was talking reconciliation, the apparent Fab Four were showing strength and unity at Windsor.

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