‘Star Trek’ legend Jeffrey Hunter’s tragic shocked Hollywood

Jeffrey Hunter was one of Hollywood’s well-known actors during the 1950s and 1960s.

He worked in many famous films and also became the first actor to play Captain Pike in Star Trek. However, his life came to a sad end when he was just 42 years old.

Hunter appeared in the original Star Trek pilot but chose not to continue with the show.

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At the time, he wanted to focus on making films. He later became known for playing Martin Pawley in The Searchers alongside John Wayne as the late icon also played Jesus Christ in King of Kings.

Sadly, the actor suffered some injuries in the final months of his life. While filming ¡Viva América!, a prop window suddenly exploded in the wrong direction and hit him.

He suffered a serious head injury and his wife said he went into "shock" and "could not speak".

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Although doctors treated him, Hunter faced another accident while filming in Spain. He, moreover, was thrown against a train compartment and started suffering from dizzy spells.

In May 1969, Hunter fell down the stairs and suffered bleeding in his brain.

He was rushed to hospital and had brain surgery but his condition did not improve as he died on 27 May 1969, just a day after the surgery.