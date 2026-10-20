Jacob Elordi’s deleted scene from 'The Dog Stars' finally revealed

Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley and Guy Pearce are giving fans another look at their film The Dog Stars with a scene that did not make it into the final movie.

The unseen moment shows the three actors sharing a meal in a world where life has changed after a deadly pandemic.

In the scene, Elordi plays Hig, a pilot who visits Cima, played by Qualley, and her father, Pops, played by Pearce.

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As they sit down to eat, Hig is happy to have fresh trout because he has mostly been eating rodents for years.

During the meal, he also talks about his life before the pandemic and tries to get to know the father and daughter.

The film, however, shows a world where most people have died, leaving survivors to find ways to stay alive.

Hig lives in an isolated home with Bangley, played by Josh Brolin but when he hears a strange message on the radio, he, moreover, decides to leave his safe home and look for other people and reason to hope.

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Directed by Ridley Scott, The Dog Stars is based on Peter Heller’s 2012 book. Heller said he became emotional when he first watched the story on screen.

The film will be available to buy digitally on October 27. Its 4K Ultra HD and DVD releases will follow on December 1.