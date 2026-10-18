Jacob Elordi takes boyfriend duties seriously at Academy Museum Gala

Jacob Elordi serves proud boyfriend energy as Kendall Jenner steals the spotlight at the Academy Museum Gala.

The Oscar nominee appeared to have one important job at the fundraiser, that is making sure his love interest had her own personal photographer and plenty of affection.

The Euphoria alum was captured taking pictures of the Kardashians star as she walked the red carpet at the star-studded event over the weekend.

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Their outing on Saturday, October 17, and his sweet gestures for the supermodel gave fans a glimpse of what they interpreted as proud-boyfriend behaviour.

Interestingly, the photo-taking was not the only part of the story.

In another video circulating online, the Frankenstein actor was seen holding Jenner by the waist before she reached back and grabbed his hand, making their affectionate exchange hard for fans to ignore.

The sweet moment quickly sent social media into a frenzy, with admirers swooning over the pair's apparent closeness and declaring them one gorgeous couple.

“They need to get married asap,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “PROUD BOYFRIEND.”

“Ughh what a gorgeous couple!!” another admirer gushed.

One viewer, however, had a more playful take on the actor's camera duties, writing, “thats the most normal hes ever looked tbh and its still giving paparazzi assignment.”

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