Ashe makes new surprise album announcement after 'Girl Of Your Dreams'

Ashe is currently celebrating the success of her newly released album, The Girl Of Your Dreams, and shared an even more exciting news with fans on the occasion.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter took to social media and announced, "Surprise! The Girl Of Your Dreams’ (Extended Version) is now available exclusively on iTunes, with a few little extra treasures…

Ruby Ruby Kisser (Bonus Track)

Stop The Wedding! (Original Piano Demo)

Total Eclipse of the Heart (Live Cover)

Always September (Live In-Studio Performance Video)

The Girl Of Your Dreams (Exclusive Digital Booklet)"

The Moral of the Story hitmaker caught fans in their tracks with the news and they flocked together to celebrate.

READ MORE: Ashe earns applause for major milestone after fourth album release

"The girl of your dreams is truly album of the decade," one fan wrote on X, while another declared, "the album of our dreams."

A third chimed in, "more Ashe music hell yeah," and "ALREADY BOUGHT IT HAHAHAHA."

More gushed, "total eclipse was so magical live wow I am excited to hear this," and "YAYAYAY 4 MORE SONGS TO BLAST ON MY DRIVE TO LA," as well as, "STOPPPP I’M SO HYPED!!!!!"

READ MORE: Ashe commemorates fourth studio album release with heartfelt note