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Taylor Swift continues historic reign with 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift marks huge milestone with 'The Life of a Showgirl' after 'Encore' release

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 20, 2026

Taylor Swift continues to reign on charts with The Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift continues to reign on charts with 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has been ruling the streaming charts for 15 weeks straight, carrying on a historic streak with her album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 36-year-old pop superstar's 12th studio album remains on number one on the Billboard 200 chart, after the release of her Encore edition, which also climbed its way up to the charts.

Swift's remarkable legacy continues to make headlines as Grammy nominations draw closer and fans are rooting for the record to get nominated, and win the accolades. 

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans peep 'TS13' clue during Academy Museum Gala

Flocking to X, Swifties wrote, "15 weeks at #1 is genuinely wild, congrats to the team behind it," and "incredible wat a streak !"

A third noted, "‘Patient Zero’ by Taylor Swift remains at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a third consecutive week."

While another gushed, "what a legacy!!!"

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's heartwarming moment with mother-in-law at game

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