Taylor Swift continues historic reign with 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift continues to reign on charts with 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has been ruling the streaming charts for 15 weeks straight, carrying on a historic streak with her album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 36-year-old pop superstar's 12th studio album remains on number one on the Billboard 200 chart, after the release of her Encore edition, which also climbed its way up to the charts.

Swift's remarkable legacy continues to make headlines as Grammy nominations draw closer and fans are rooting for the record to get nominated, and win the accolades.

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Flocking to X, Swifties wrote, "15 weeks at #1 is genuinely wild, congrats to the team behind it," and "incredible wat a streak !"

A third noted, "‘Patient Zero’ by Taylor Swift remains at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a third consecutive week."

While another gushed, "what a legacy!!!"

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