Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan mark global milestone after remix release

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan have marked a new global milestone together with their collaboration on expectations remix.

The pop superstars have earned number six on the Global Spotify Chart with 3.50 million streams, and number two on the US Spotify chart with 1.17 million streams.

The new milestone follows many others - including the record for the most music video on YouTube initially after its release.

Alongside critical and commercial milestones, the two friends turned collaborators have also earned the title of the fan-favourite collab of this year.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan give fans new surprise after milestone collab

To celebrate the global milestone, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "Chappell was literally opening for Olivia on the GUTS tour and now they're on the charts TOGETHER."

Another added, "THIS SMASH HITTTT," and "THIS COLLAB OF THE YEAR," declared a third.

More gushed, "HELLOOO THIS IS INSANE," and "THIS HIT OMG," as well as "she's in a league of her own i'm sorry."

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