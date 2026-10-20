Russell Brand accused of disturbing act during C4 recording

Russell Brand is facing more claims in court after a Channel 4 worker told jurors about an upsetting incident she says happened during a recording in 2009.

The woman said Brand was friendly when the recording first started but his mood changed as the day went on.

She told the court that two of his associates said Brand would not continue working unless she gave him a massage.

At first, she laughed because she thought they were joking so but when she saw their faces, she realised they were really serious.

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The woman added that she did not want to do it, but felt she had no choice because nobody stepped in to help her.

The woman, however, told the court that Brand leaned into her lap, near her groin and she could feel his breath.

She said she felt “repulsed” by what happened as the woman then reported the incident to her manager at Channel 4.

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The court also heard from another woman who accused Brand of attacking her in a radio station corridor where she said that he pushed her against a wall and kissed her without her consent.