Princess Kate's secret wardrobe switch accompanies touching words for King

The Princess of Wales appeared to make a discreet wardrobe change during the Sultan of Oman’s state visit to the UK.

Catherine had worn the tailored green coat over a lace shirt earlier in the day, but appeared in a different ensemble when she joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and the Sultan to view an exhibition of the Royal Collection in Windsor Castle’s Green Drawing Room.

Her second look featured a green midi dress cinched at the waist with a leather belt, offering a sleeker silhouette for the afternoon engagement.

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The exhibition provided her with an opportunity to praise her father-in-law’s artistic abilities.

While admiring the works on display, the Princess was heard telling a guest: “These were painted by His Majesty. He’s a very good watercolourist.”

She also drew attention to the artists who have accompanied the King on his visits to Oman, explaining: “His Majesty, when he goes on different tours, will take an artist to come with him.”

Earlier in the day, the Waleses travelled in the Australian State Coach alongside Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and Sayyid Loay bin Ghalib Al Said, Secretary General of the Diwan of the Royal Court.

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The King, Queen and Sultan then took their places on the dais, with William and Catherine standing alongside the Deputy Prime Ministers for Defence Affairs and Economic Affairs.