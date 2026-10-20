Alex Cooper gives birth to 1st child after difficult pregnancy journey

Cooper, 32, and Kaplan, 42, tied the knot in 2024 after four years of dating

Alex Cooper is a mom!

The Call Her Daddy podcast host has welcomed her first child with husband Matt Kaplan, sharing the news along with a glimpse of her baby boy on Instagram on Tuesday, October 20.

The new mom did not reveal her child’s name or official date of birth, adding only a blue heart emoji in the caption.

Cooper, 32, first revealed her pregnancy back in May, sharing photos with Kaplan, 42, as she cradled her growing baby bump. “Our family,” she wrote at the time.

READ MORE: Alex Cooper expecting first child with husband Matt Kaplan

The new parents married in April 2024 in Riviera Maya, Mexico, after first connecting on a Zoom call in 2020. Cooper famously nicknamed Kaplan “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man” on her podcast while keeping his identity private.

In 2025, Cooper revealed she and Kaplan decided to start trying for a baby a year prior. But after coming off birth control, she experienced “excruciating” pain and “new hormonal fluctuations” which left her feeling “out of control” of her body. She then put a pause on trying to conceive, choosing to prioritise her health.

“I could tell something wasn’t right,” she revealed on her podcast. “I just started spiralling and assuming the worst.”

Two months after her pregnancy announcement, the Unwell founder revealed she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, whereby the placenta hormones cause insulin resistance.

“When I got this diagnosis, the first couple days, I was really hard on myself and it felt very isolating,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “As much as my family and my husband and everyone was there for me, I just felt like it’s me on an island. This diagnosis was so upsetting, I think, because during pregnancy there’s already so much emotionally that you’re going through.”

A month later, Cooper shared how difficult managing the condition had become, revealing that frequent blood tests were leaving her fingers sore.

READ MORE: Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan reportedly facing marital 'tension'