Alex Cooper expecting first child with husband Matt Kaplan

Alex Cooper is stepping into a new chapter: motherhood.

The Call Her Daddy podcast host revealed Sunday that she and husband Matt Kaplan are expecting their first child.

Cooper took to Instagram to put up a carousal featuring a picture of her baby bump, captioned as, “Our family,”

In the photos, Cooper wore a white two piece outfit while posing beside Kaplan, who sat turned away from the camera.

She later joked on Instagram Stories that she was relieved to “finally stop trying to hide the bump.”

Cooper and Kaplan married in Mexico in April 2024 after meeting on Zoom in 2020.

Early in their relationship, Cooper kept Kaplan’s identity private, famously dubbing him “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man” on her podcast.

Her podcast remains one of the most popular in the U.S., drawing millions of followers across YouTube and social platforms.

Kaplan, a film producer known for the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, has long been described by Cooper as her biggest supporter.

“It’s very attractive to have a man not be intimidated by a woman’s extreme success,” she told W magazine in a prior interview.

The couple’s wedding was intentionally low key.

“We weren’t looking to have a formal wedding,” Kaplan told Vogue. “We wanted it to feel relaxed and authentic to us and the location.”

Cooper did not disclose her due date.