Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan face marital strain amid unwell network fallout

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan’s marriage is reportedly under strain, with the couple said to be sleeping in separate bedrooms.

A Daily Mail source claimed the Call Her Daddy host and her film producer husband, are facing “a lot of tension” that predates Kaplan’s recent workplace controversy.

Last month, a Bloomberg investigation alleged Kaplan berated and threatened staff at Unwell Network, the media company he co founded with Cooper in 2023.

As per Page Six, the Bloomberg report described him as volatile, with some employees threatening to walk out mid production.

The couple’s decision to merge their personal and professional lives so early has raised eyebrows among Cooper’s inner circle.

“Matt is too intertwined with Unwell,” the source said, adding that Kaplan often controls Cooper’s business decisions.

“She doesn’t have a manager. Matt is always in the room. Everything goes through Matt.”

Cooper and Kaplan met on Zoom in 2020, got engaged in March 2023 and married in Mexico in April 2024.

While Kaplan is CEO of Ace Entertainment, he has also become a central figure in Cooper’s media empire.

For Cooper, the fallout from Kaplan’s alleged behavior is especially difficult.

“This is Alex Cooper’s biggest fear: bad press,” the insider claimed. “She wants to control the narrative, always. She is insecure and cutthroat all in one.”

The marriage strain came as Cooper is also locked in a public feud with influencer Alix Earle, a former Unwell podcaster.

Cooper recently urged Earle to air grievances openly rather than through “passive aggressive” social media likes, prompting Earle to reply, “Okay on it!!”