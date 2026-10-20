Hailey, Justin Bieber make joint appearance after brief separation

Justin and Hailey Bieber are back together after a weekend of separate adventures.

The married couple were spotted at Kacey Musgraves’ concert at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Monday, October 19, marking a joint public outing after their miles apart plans caught fans’ attention.

Their appearance comes after the Baby hitmaker enjoyed a trip to New Zealand with friends, from which he shared glimpses on social media.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber enjoys downtime with pals as Hailey takes on red carpet duties

His wife, meanwhile, stepped onto the red carpet alone at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17.

The Grammy winner gave fans a look at his time away through a series of Instagram photo dumps over the course of two days.

The carousels featured snapshots of scenic landscapes, helicopter rides, fishing excursions and moments spent with friends.

On October 17, he shared a post captioned “NEW ZEALAND PART 3,” before posting more pictures from the getaway the following day.

While Justin was enjoying his trip, the Rhode founder attended the Academy Museum Gala without her husband, turning heads in a custom pink Chanel gown.

Her solo red-carpet appearance came as Justin continued sharing highlights from his New Zealand getaway.

Now, the couple have been spotted together again, with their appearance at Musgraves’ concert bringing their separate weekend outings into focus.

The country singer performed at Crypto.com Arena as part of her Middle of Nowhere tour, with Estevie joining the October 19 show as an opener.

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