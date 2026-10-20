King Charles' State Banquet reveals special tea menu inspired by Oman

The Palace has offered a glimpse behind the scenes at Windsor Castle as preparations reach their final stages for the State Banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla in honour of the Sultan of Oman.

Taking to social media, the royal household shared a look at the finishing touches ahead of Tuesday evening’s gathering, revealing a thoughtful culinary detail that brings British and Omani traditions together.

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Guests will be treated to a selection of specially created teas inspired by kahwa, the traditional spiced coffee synonymous with Omani hospitality.

Reimagined to suit Britain’s enduring fondness for tea, the drinks retain the fragrant spices and flavours that give kahwa its distinctive character, including cardamom, rose, dates and warming spices.

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The bespoke menu will offer three choices: an Iced Earl Grey and Date, an Iced Mint and Rose, and a warm cardamom-spiced blend sweetened with Windsor honey.

Sharing details of the preparations, the Palace described the drinks as a reflection of the warmth and hospitality at the heart of both cultures.