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Duchess Sophie absent from Windsor banquet but pays floral tribute to Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie revives sentimental rose brooch first worn on 20th wedding anniversary

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Published October 21, 2026

Duchess Sophie absent from Windsor banquet but pays floral tribute to Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie brought a sentimental touch to her latest royal engagement with a rose brooch that holds a special place in her love story with Prince Edward.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined members of the Omani delegation to view a display of items from the Royal Collection during Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said’s state visit to the UK.

First spotted at Royal Ascot in 2019, the brooch was worn by Sophie to mark her 20th wedding anniversary to Edward.

Read More: Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward set to embark on key royal mission

No less gorgeous than the Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie opted for an elegant black ensemble.

The royal family gathered at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening for a state banquet in honour of the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said.

Read More: Duke of Edinburgh pays tribute to George Washington

Sophie missed the glittering occasion, making it the second state banquet she has missed this year, following the Nigerian state banquet in March.

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