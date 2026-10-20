Dylan Sprouse uncovers shocking family history after becoming a dad

Dylan Sprouse discovers shocking family history after becoming a dad

Dylan Sprouse has uncovered a shocking twist in his family history after becoming a father.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody revealed on the latest episode of his Wildmen podcast that he and twin brother Cole Sprouse may be “children of incest” after tracing their ancestry through a DNA genealogy service.

While trying to connect with some of his previously unknown relatives, especially on his father’s side, Dylan noticed that his parents’ ancestors may have united through marriage in the 1800s.

“And then, they diverged, and then they married again [through] my mom and dad,” he explained.

READ MORE: Cole, Dylan Sprouse celebrate 34th birthday with rare childhood snap

His suspicions increased even more when he found out that his father’s uncles were twins as well, noting, “I’d only ever thought that identical twins or twins in general came from my mom’s side of the family.” However, he found it strange that twins run in both his parents’ families. “Because it’s the same family!” he deduced.

“Long story short, Cole and I are children of incest,” he said.

The revelation comes as Dylan, 34, adjusts to fatherhood with wife Barbara Palvin, 33. The couple, who married in 2023, welcomed daughter Sylvie on September 7.

Just six weeks after giving birth, Barbara returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, with Dylan cheering her on from the front row.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse shares his POV of Barbara Palvin walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway