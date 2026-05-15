Cole Sprouse reacts to brother Dylan, Barbara Palvin's baby news

Cole Sprouse is excited to become an uncle soon as his brother Dylan Sprouse and sister-in-law Barbara Palvin unveiled the update about an upcoming addition to their family.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and re-posted a picture of the couple walking at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet where the supermodel showed off her baby bump.

The Riverdale star shared three heart emojis alongside the wholesome picture from the event.

While rumours about a pregnancy had been swirling for a while, since Dylan fought off the intruders at their house, the news was confirmed at the 79th annual film festival on May 14.

After the pictures from the event went viral, Barbara and Dylan took to Instagram and shared cute pictures from the festival, as well as a scan of their baby.

Barbara and Dylan have been together since 2018, after they first met in 2017.

They transformed their strong bond into marriage in 2023 after they got engaged and tied the knot later that year in Barbara's hometown in Hungary.