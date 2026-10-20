Dylan Sprouse posts wife Barbara Palvin’s runway video from own camera roll

While Dylan Sprouse might blame his “greasy” camera for the blurry footage, his enthusiasm was at an all-time high as he proudly filmed his wife Barbara Palvin.

As the new mom of one strutted down the Victoria’s Secret runway, her husband’s camera skills may have been questionable, but his proud-partner energy was unmistakable.

On Monday, October 19, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star shared a video he filmed himself when his wife returned to the ramp six weeks post-partum.

READ MORE: Barbara Palvin makes rare statement about walking VS after welcoming baby

The footage opened with the camera pointing down before finally Palvin appeared on the runway.

From there, the doting husband could be heard cheering and hollering for the model, keeping his camera trained on her as she strutted down the catwalk.

When other models entered the frame, Sprouse repeatedly redirected his camera toward Palvin, seemingly determined to make sure his wife remained the star of his personal runway video.

Posting the clip on social media, he captioned it, “Proud husband and dad coded hollering. I’ve gotten worse at taking videos and pretty sure the camera’s greasy? [cat with heart eyes emoji].”

The self-deprecating caption perfectly matched the chaotic footage,

While her husband was busy cheering from the audience, Palvin delivered two striking looks on the Victoria’s Secret runway on Sunday, October 18.

The Hungarian model first appeared in a sheer pink dress layered over pale pink lingerie before returning in an embellished white corset and matching underwear.

Her dramatic second look brought the signature Victoria’s Secret angel aesthetic to the forefront.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse can't hide pride as wife Barbara Palvin returns to runway