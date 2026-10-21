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Kate Middleton makes yellow the colour of the season, joining Prince William at state banquet

Kensington Palace releases new photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William ahead of state banquet

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Published October 21, 2026

Kate Middleton makes yellow the colour of the season, joining Prince William at state banquet

The Princess of Wales makes a case for sunshine yellow in a princess-worthy Elie Saab gown at Windsor Castle’s state banquet.

Kate joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the glittering occasion, held in honour of the Sultan of Oman.

The Princess paired the gown with one of her most treasured royal accessories, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara.

Read More: King Charles' State Banquet reveals special tea menu inspired by Oman

Completing the look were earrings and a bracelet belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II, alongside the King Charles III Royal Family Order, her GCVO sash and star.

Catherine also took part in the traditional royal procession, walking alongside His Excellency Sayyid Khalid Hilal Al Busaidi.

Prince William, meanwhile, processed with Ms Dina Mack, looking formal in a Windsor tailcoat, complemented by the Most Noble Order of the Garter and the sash bearing the Lesser George.

Kensington Palace released royal couple’s black-and-white portrait taken at Frogmore House ahead of the evening's festivities.

Royal author Robert Jobson previously told HELLO! that she had mastered the art of bringing together "majesty with approachability, tradition with modernity, duty with humanity".

Read More: Princess Kate's secret wardrobe switch accompanies touching words for King

He added that she had become "the jewel in the Crown."

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