Jenna Ortega praises Amy Adams' daughter: 'Real impressive girl'

Amy Adams says working with Jenna Ortega on Klara and the Sun earned her serious cool-mom points with her teenage daughter.

Adams told E! News in a joint interview with Ortega that her 16-year-old daughter, Aviana Le Gallo, got along well with the Wednesday star.

“Jenna was so great with her,” Adams said. Ortega returned the praise. “That’s a real impressive girl,” she said. “She’s so sure of herself and cool.”

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Adams shares Aviana with her husband, Darren Le Gallo.

She plays a mother in the film, in which Ortega stars as Klara, an “Artificial Friend”, or robot girl designed to prevent loneliness, who is bought for a sick teenager, Josie, played by Mia Tharia.

Adams said the role gave her a new perspective on parenthood.

She is also navigating new territory as Aviana works out whether she wants to follow her mother into acting. “I don’t know if she wants to act,” Adams said.

Aviana rarely makes public appearances.

She had a cameo in Adams’ 2022 film Disenchanted, joined her parents at the Toronto Film Festival in 2024 for Nightbitch, and attended the Lacoste show with her mother at Paris Fashion Week in March.

Adams said at the time she wanted her daughter to know that she can “soar” and “needs to find her own light”.

Adams and Le Gallo met in an acting class in 2001, and welcomed Aviana in 2010.

Klara and the Sun, directed by Taika Waititi from Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2021 novel, opens in US theatres on 23 October.

Early critical reaction has been largely mixed to negative, though critics have praised Ortega’s performance.

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