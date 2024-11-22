Amy Adams channels own experience as mother in new movie

Amy Adams recently revealed that she channelled her own experience in her new movie.

In the film titled as Nightb***h, Adams plays a role of a mother, who occasionally turns into dog.

Now, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 50-year-old actress drew on her own memories of feeling exhausted for her character.

The Man of Steel actress said, “I had just come off of a play, so I was already working on a deficit of sleep and being very tired.

“I had a lot of a sense memory of being a parent and sort of the exhaustion that comes with that.”

According to the Enchanted actress, she just wanted to meet the character where she was.

“It was wonderful to not have to pretend to be different than I was on set,” said Adams.

The actress, who has 14-year-old daughter Aviana with husband Darren Le Gallo, added, “I feel like I really was able to channel my own experiences through this.”

The comedy-horror is based on author Rachel Yoder's book of the same name.

The forthcoming film is scheduled to be released theatrically on December 6, 2024.