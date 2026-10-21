Lily Allen apologises to fans as she cancels show on her global tour

Lily shared that she would be cancelling her gig that night at the Spark Arena in Auckland

Lily Allen has been left 'disappointed' after being forced to cancel her show in New Zealand on Wednesday due to a viral infection.

The singer, 41, is currently embarking on the New Zealand and Australian leg of her global West End Girl tour.

However, in an update posted on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning New Zealand time), Lily shared that she would be cancelling her gig that night at the Spark Arena in Auckland.

READ MORE: Lily Allen fires back at critics over controversial tour moment

Taking to her Instagram she penned: 'To my West End Girls in Auckland, I am so sorry to have to tell you that I have come down with a viral infection and am unable to perform tonight.

'I was really looking forward to seeing you all and am absolutely gutted to be letting you down.

'For those who traveled all the way here, please accept my apology. All tickets will be refunded and I hope to be able to come back to see you soon.

Thank you so much for understanding. Love, Lily x.'

After selling out a string of theatre shows in just minutes earlier this year, Lily has since been touring across the world with her latest album West End Girl.

The shows mark Lily’s biggest headline tour of her career as she plays the entirety of the record which is an ode to her marriage to philandering Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

READ MORE: Lily Allen announces 'West End Girl' documentary after David Harbour split