Lily Allen announces 'West End Girl' documentary after David Harbour split

Lily Allen offers new glimpse into personal life in upcoming documentary after nasty split

Lily Allen's album West End Girl shocked fans and turned casual music listeners into fans of her music with its confessional, and yet creative storytelling.

The 41-year-old British musician turned the pain of her heartbreaking split with David Harbour into art for the album, but she is offering yet another up-close glimpse into the disastrous end of her relationship.

This time the Tennis hitmaker has used the medium of documentary, in collaboration with Prime Video.

Allen's documentary will be directed by Mat Whitecross, and will focus on her career breakthrough in the early 2000s.

This comes after Allen released her album last October. Celebrating the news about her documentary, fans wrote, "Can't wait to see the behind‑the‑scenes of how she turned a West End gig into a global gig, popcorn ready!"

Another added, "Can't wait to see how much of this 'documentary' is actually her processing vs straight-up turning private heartbreak into another streaming hit. We've all been there, but not everyone gets paid for the receipts."

While a third chimed in, "Lily spilling the tea on West End Girl era? Prime Video just won my subscription."