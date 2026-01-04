 
Lily Allen reveals how big life changes affecting her daughters

Lily Allen says her daughters are struggling after move back to the UK

January 04, 2026

Lily Allen has opened up about how a difficult year and a major move have affected her two daughters.

The singer, 40, revealed on her podcast Miss Me? that daughters Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 13, are finding it hard to adjust after relocating from New York City back to the UK following the end of her marriage to actor David Harbour.

“My kids are f***ing mental at the moment,” Allen said candidly. “They are really developing their personalities. It's just a lot. There's a lot of questions. There's a lot of change in our lives at the moment. We've changed houses, we've changed countries, we've changed schools, and it's a lot.”

Allen, who co-parents her daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper, said the transition has been especially noticeable in her youngest child.

“Their accents have changed because they've come back. Like, now Marnie properly sounds like Princess Margaret. I'm like, who are you?” she said.

“Literally six months ago, she was like, [puts on a New York accent] 'What? No..' And now it's like a completely different person.”

Allen also reflected on how her own life changes have affected her children.

“The last five years, I've been a stay at home mum. And now I'm a single mum that has to work and suddenly has a lot of work opportunities on my plate and I'm having to travel a lot,” she explained.

“But they also like having a nice roof over their heads and nice clothes… So they understand it. But it's just a lot of change.”

